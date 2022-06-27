Watch: A drunk Alexa Bliss raps Eminem's iconic song "Lose Yourself" at a concert

Alexa Bliss has posted a video of herself rapping Eminem's hit song Lose Yourself during her husband Ryan Cabrera's recent concert.

Bliss is one of the most well-known faces in the pro wrestling industry, having racked up numerous accolades during her eight years wrestling for WWE. She recently took a leave of absence from the company in order to get married to American musician Ryan Cabrera.

Cabrera is currently touring and recently played at the Powell Festival in Powell, OH, where his wife joined him onstage. Taking to Twitter, Bliss posted a video of herself rapping one of Eminem's all-time classics under the influence of tequila. She wrote:

"Lexi, what happens when you’ve had some tequila?? … apparently this - with a little freestyle at the end. I clearly can’t be trusted. @Eminem #LoseYourself @RyanCabrera"

Check out Alexa Bliss' tweet below:

The WWE Universe was full of appreciation for Alexa Bliss

Following her tweet, Alexa Bliss' fans were full of appreciation for the RAW Superstar. WWE personnel Kayla Braxton also replied to Little Miss Bliss' tweet.

While most fans praised Bliss for her singing skills, others had sarcastic replies to her tweet. Here are some of the interesting reactions below:

Bliss has previously expressed her love for Eminem and his songs through her tweets. The former RAW Women's Champion mentioned that she is a fan of the 'Kill Shot' song and raps it five times a week. In a now-deleted tweet, Bliss wrote:

"Fun fact - I rap @Eminem "kill shot” at least 5 times a week - & if you know me, you know that it really may be more than that lol"

Married life seems to be treating Alexa well, but there's no denying that she has a daunting road ahead of her in WWE. Bliss is set to participate in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match against Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Asuka on July 2nd.

