Watch: Absent WWE Superstar returns to the gym ahead of potential comeback

WWE Superstars use the gym for a variety of reasons, such as to maintain their physique, get back into shape, stay active, or improve their strength. Dexter Lumis, who has been absent on television since May, recently shared a video of himself hitting the weight room.

Lumis returned to WWE in August of last year as part of Triple H's rehiring of previously released superstars. He began feuding with The Miz, who he defeated to earn a contract and stay on RAW. He also lost to The Miz in a ladder match due to interference from Bronson Reed.

His last match on television was on the May 29th episode of Main Event, wherein he defeated Akira Tozawa. It's unclear why Lumis has not been used, but other members of The Way, like Johnny Gargano, have been absent in the last few months as well. Even Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell barely get screen time recently.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Lumis showed off his work at the gym. He has stayed in shape despite the inactivity, which could be a good thing. That means he'll be ready when his number gets called for a potential return.

During his absence on television, Dexter Lumis got a sweet gig outside of wrestling. He appeared as "Dex" in an episode of Tacoma FD on TruTV.

Why is Dexter Lumis not appearing on WWE television?

A lot of fans are wondering why Dexter Lumis has been absent on RAW. Some fans thought that it had something to do with Johnny Gargano's status, but that's not the case, according to Fightful Select.

"For those asking about Dexter Lumis in light of Johnny Gargano's absence," the report read. "We're told he’s fine and is waiting on creative." [H/T Bodyslam.net]

The report was back in July, so it seems like the creative team has had no plans for Lumis until now. With the number of factions currently active on the main roster, it's not a bad idea for The Way to return to television.

