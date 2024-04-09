[Watch] Adam Pearce left visibly frustrated by WWE Superstar live on RAW

Adam Pearce was left frustrated by a WWE Superstar during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. That would be Chelsea Green.

Being a General Manager for a WWE show is no easy task, and it is understandable for frustrations to arise sometimes given the workload. However, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce gets irritated every week due to his on-screen relationship with Chelsea Green.

During a backstage segment on RAW this week, Adam Pearce was engaged in a conversation with SmackDown and NXT General Managers, Nick Aldis and Ava, respectively. Chelsea entered the office and annoyingly called out Adam, which visibly frustrated the latter on-screen, resulting in a humorous reaction. Later, Pearce took to X/Twitter to react to the incident with an emoji.

Pearce listened to Chelsea's complaints and assured her that he had something planned. However, the surprise turned out to be a way to get back at her, as it was a singles match against Jade Cargill. Jade dominated the match and secured a quick victory over Green in seconds.

As the General Manager of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce is set to have a busy couple of weeks leading up to the WWE Draft later this month. It will be intriguing to see which superstars he can secure the services of this time around.

