Things may have gotten a little too heated between Alexa Bliss and IYO SKY on WWE RAW this week. The duo seemingly got into a legitimate fight at one point during the main event.

Alexa Bliss continued her feud with Damage CTRL on this week's edition of the red brand. She came out to aid Bianca Belair in her fight against the villainous stable. Little Miss Bliss was also joined by Asuka, who was taken out by Bayley and Co. a few weeks back.

Bliss and Asuka then went on to challenge IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to a match for the Women's Tag Team title.

The two teams faced off in the main event of RAW. During the match, one of the kicks from SKY hit Alexa Bliss right on the head, which seems to have infuriated the latter. Little Miss Bliss went on to throw a couple stiff looking punches at her opponent.

(𝙅ay)son @TOXlCATTRACTlON Oooh alexa was mad Oooh alexa was mad 😭 https://t.co/CHV8ddHmOZ

However, things got back to normal as Alexa Bliss picked up the victory for her team after planting SKY with a Twisted Bliss. Bayley and Bianca Belair were also present at ringside during the bout. The duo brawled outside the ring.

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Alexa Bliss commented on her victory after WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss and Asuka ended Damage CTRL's title reign on RAW to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The duo have been embroiled in a feud with the villainous faction for months now and finally had a retribution for their earlier loss to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Alexa and Asuka commented on their victory in an exclusive interview backstage. The Goddess stated that they believed in themselves while Asuka was just overwhelmed with emotions:

"Exhausted... We knew we could dethrone Damage CTRL and that's exactly what we decided to do and came out on top," said Bliss.

The duo may play a major role in Bianca Belair's upcoming match against Bayley. The EST of WWE is slated to defend her RAW Women's Championship against The Role Model in a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel.

While IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are expected to help their fellow stablemate in her quest for the title, the return of Bliss and Asuka could even the odds for Belair.

Who do you think will come out on top at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes