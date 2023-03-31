WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen showing off her brand-new gear.

Bliss has been on a WWE hiatus since her loss to Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble. There's no confirmed date yet as to when she will be back in the squared circle.

Little Miss Bliss had been teasing a new piece of merch on her Instagram stories for a while now. She finally revealed the merch in her latest Instagram post. Bliss made it known that she would wear the brand-new jacket on WWE TV in the near future.

Here's what she wrote:

"What an AMAZING piece of art work from @pixiedustdenimjackets !!! An amazing hard working woman who has such an amazing creative eye & soul. I was originally sent her IG from @lilo_thelostprincess because of our love for Disney & absolutely felt in love with these jackets! I couldn’t imagine a better jacket to wear for WWE & for life. She came up with such an amazing vision & turned out better than I could ever dream 🖤 I’m never taking it off! PLEASE check out @pixiedustdenimjackets & show her some love!!! 🖤🖤🖤"

Alexa Bliss will be at WrestleMania 39

Little Miss Bliss recently revealed that she would be at the SoFi Stadium for WrestleMania 39. While speaking with CinemaBlend, she stated that she will be at the event, and it could lead to something unexpected.

"I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania. I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s the company where you always expect the unexpected. We’ll have to see."

Only time will tell if Alexa Bliss' massive tease leads to something noteworthy for the former RAW Women's Champion at The Show of Shows. She hasn't competed at WrestleMania since 2020.

At WrestleMania 36 that year, she teamed up with Nikki Cross and defeated The Kabuki Warriors. Bliss and Cross won the Women's Tag Team Championships that night with their big win over Asuka and Kairi Sane.

What do you think of Alexa Bliss' new gear? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

