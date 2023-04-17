Watch: Austin Theory upsets child in cruel way at WWE live event

WWE Superstar Austin Theory is coming into his own as a heel and continued to prove that at a recent live event.

A-Town has been on an incredible streak since the end of 2022. After a failed Money In The Bank cash-in, he recaptured the United States Championship and has successfully defended the title against major names like Edge, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio and, of course, John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Suffice to say, Theory is on the run of his life.

The champ didn't lose any of that confidence at WWE's most recent house show event. As he was making his signature strut towards the ring, he decided to interact with several young members of the WWE Universe. Theory, being the cocky heel that he is, made one child upset by pretending to give a signature. Theory later shared the moment on his personal Twitter with a message.

"Don’t be mad at me for being The Greatest"

The Greatest Don’t be mad at me for beingThe Greatest Don’t be mad at me for being The Greatest 🚀 https://t.co/Td2Av7DJ7V

Who will end Austin Theory's U.S. title run?

Austin Theory currently holds the United States Championship, but his reign will come to an end eventually. Our own Joel Varughese penned a column predicting that Matt Riddle, who just returned to WWE last week, will be the man to dethrone A-Town at this year's SummerSlam in Detroit.

However, before Riddle can get back into a title scene, he must first complete his story with The Bloodline. The Original Bro was unsuccessful in his Smackdown showdown with Solo Sikoa, but has helped out Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in their fight against the Usos, with many predicting a six-man showdown at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Backlash.

As for Austin Theory, he currently doesn't have an opponent lined up for Backlash, but he continues to compete on WWE programming every week. As the WWE Draft approaches, it is unknown if Theory will remain on RAW or take the United States Championship to SmackDown.

