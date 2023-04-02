[WATCH] Backstage footage of Becky Lynch's reaction to Seth Rollins' WWE WrestleMania 39 look

Seth Rollins made one of the best entrances on Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39, and Becky Lynch was surely jealous of her husband’s "crazy" attire.

The Visionary competed in a singles match against Logan Paul at 'Mania this year. The two superstars put on arguably the most entertaining contest of the night. In the end, Rollins stomped down the YouTube Sensation to score a big win.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch teamed up with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus to defeat Damage CTRL in the only women’s tag team match of the night.

Before Rollins made his elaborate entrance, he showed off his attire to his wife, Becky Lynch, and said:

"I told you it was crazy."

Becky Lynch responded:

"I'm so jealous...That's so unfair."

Here’s the video of their interaction:

Unlike Seth Rollins, Lynch did not had such a flashy outfit or entrance at The Show of Shows. However, both won their respective matches and ended the night on a high.

Seth Rollins claimed that WWE is "100% a circus"

Fans have seen WWE Superstars dress up in the most outrageous attire to go out and perform in front of millions all over the globe. This has ensured that fans get the most out of their favorite superstars each time around.

In a recent interview with ESPN before WrestleMania 39, The Visionary answered a question about WWE being similar to a circus. He said that superstars travel 52 weeks a year to perform in different countries, which makes the business "100% a circus."

"Yes, I mean it's 100% a circus. We are travelling 52 weeks a year, wrestling over 100 shows. We're all live every Monday in a different town and we're doing tours globally. We've got international pay-per-views coming up in Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico. We've got one in London as well. So, I mean we are the circus. We're one of the only big acts still doing it. It's us and Cirque Du Soleil and that's it," Seth Rollins said.

Rollins has donned the craziest attires as part of his recent character to entertain his fans. His dedication to the business has been second to none.

Between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who had the better match at WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below

