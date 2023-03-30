2-time Universal Champion star says WWE is "100% a circus"

WWE is traveling all around the world to entertain fans, and two-time Universal Champion Seth Rollins believes it is like a circus.

Rollins has been a top guy in WWE for several years, securing four world championship reigns. He is currently neck-deep in a rivalry with YouTuber Logan Paul. The Visionary will fight Paul in a marquee match at WrestleMania 39 this week. KTLA 5 hosted Rollins and Becky Lynch for an interview before their big matches at The Show of Shows.

During the interview, the two were asked whether WWE is like a circus as superstars travel to entertain fans all around the globe.

Seth Rollins answered the question and stated that superstars travel 52 weeks a year and perform in many different countries, which makes the business "100% a circus."

"Yes, I mean it's 100% a circus. We are travelling 52 weeks a year, wrestling over 100 shows. We're all live every Monday in a different town and we're doing tours globally. We've got international pay-per-views coming up in Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico. We've got one in London as well. So, I mean we are the circus. We're one of the only big acts still doing it. It's us and Cirque Du Soleil and that's it," Seth Rollins said. [0:05 - 0:34]

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins said that Logan Paul has a very punchable face

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul has gotten bitter over the past few weeks. Fans have seen the YouTuber Sensation knockout Rollins twice on television.

During the same KTLA 5 interview, The Visionary was asked whether Paul has a punchable face. He replied that both the Paul brothers had a punchable face and that he had a present for his opponent's birthday on April 1st.

"He's got a very punchable face to be fair. Both of the Paul brothers are very punchable faces, personalities, the whole deal. This Saturday, April 1st, it's actually Logan Paul's birthday. So, I've got a nice little birthday present here in a box," Rollins said. [0:07 - 0:28]

The former Universal Champion is excellent at playing different characters on television and building big rivalries. He will again have a blockbuster match at The Show of Shows this year.

Do you think Logan Paul will knockout Seth Rollins again at WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

