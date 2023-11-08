[Watch] Bayley, Finn Balor, and more WWE stars interact with stray cat backstage at Crown Jewel

WWE has shared a video of several superstars interacting with a stray cat backstage at Crown Jewel 2023.

Crown Jewel took place this past Saturday night in Saudi Arabia and was a very eventful show. Seth Rollins kicked off the premium live event with a successful defense of the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The show concluded with Roman Reigns defeating LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after The Bloodline interfered.

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship at Crown Jewel by defeating Rey Mysterio. Latino World Order's Santos Escobar mysteriously left brass knuckles behind, and Logan Paul used them to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer.

Earlier today, the promotion shared a new video from behind the scenes at Crown Jewel. A stray cat infiltrated the premises and caught the attention of Damage CTRL's Bayley and Iyo Sky. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley also interacted with the cat. However, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa was not interested at all, as seen in the videos below.

WWE RAW star Finn Balor claims Judgment Day stablemate has the "X-factor"

Finn Balor recently praised Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and admitted that he's better for being around her.

The Judgment Day betrayed Edge once Finn Balor joined, and The Rated-R Superstar has since left the company entirely and now performs as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling. The group has become dominant on WWE television, and every single member is currently a champion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Finn Balor explained that Rhea Ripley has an "unquantifiable charisma" that rubs off on everyone around her.

"She (Rhea Ripley) brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian," said Finn Balor. [3:30 - 3:55]

While Bayley appeared to be in a good mood hanging out with the stray cat, she wasn't pleased following the WWE Women's Championship match at Crown Jewel. Although Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky retained the title, she got the help of Kairi Sane to do so.

Kairi Sane was written off television in 2022 due to an attack by Bayley, and it will be fascinating to see where the story goes in the weeks ahead.

