WATCH: Bayley furious after being spanked multiple times at WWE show

Bayley is one of the top women's stars in WWE and has regularly shown herself to take on anyone to prove she can do whatever it takes to get to the top. Despite all of that, though, she found herself trapped in a rather compromising situation at a live event last week, where she was spanked multiple times by Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte and Bayley are quite familiar with each other, having been part of the famed Four Horsewomen in the past. The two have wrestled against each other multiple times before and found themselves across the ring at a recent WWE live event.

At the event, Charlotte got a massive win over the star. But this was not before she subjected her to some humiliation.

The two stars were wrestling when Charlotte caught Bayley while on the outside. The Queen then carried the helpless star over her shoulder to the ring. While doing this, she delivered several spanks to the backside of the furious star.

The star was clearly not happy when she was deposited in the ring. It remains to be seen if this is a feud that fans will see on TV in the coming months.

Aside from Bayley, Charlotte Flair faced another former rival recently

Charlotte Flair was interviewed backstage after her match against Lacey Evans on the latest episode of SmackDown. She tossed Evans around the ring in the match and dominated it, eventually making her tap out.

When interviewed, she said that she was sure her father had enjoyed the match, referencing her old feud with Evans. On that occasion, Ric Flair betrayed her and sided with Evans instead.

"Well, I wanna go back to Lacey first. I know my dad enjoyed that match [winks]. Definitely left him at home." [0:22 - 0:28]

The star is now set to face Asuka for the WWE Women's Title. Flair returned after a brief hiatus, and it now remains to be seen whether a feud against Bayley is also in the works.

