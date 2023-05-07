[WATCH] Bayley ignores Dakota Kai's plea during match at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash saw Bayley's Damage Ctrl teammate, IYO SKY, challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. During the match, Bayley and Dakota Kai made their way to the ring to help their friend out. During their walk down the ramp, the WWE Universe can see Kai begging the Grand Slam Champion not to interfere in the match.

On the episode of WWE RAW, a week after WrestleMania, IYO SKY defeated Michin and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat match to become the number one contender for Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Championship. SKY was given the chance to compete in the match thanks to her teammate pulling some strings with Adam Pearce.

At WWE Backlash, Bianca Belair and IYO SKY kicked off the event. The Genius of the SKY received a great ovation from the crowd, proving that she had earned the fans' respect.

During the match, the WWE RAW Women's Champion gained control of things when she hit SKY with a Powerbomb from the top rope. When SKY kicked out, her Damage Ctrl mates made their way to the ring, causing a distraction. In the confusion, she missed hitting Belair with a Moonsault, resulting in The EST of WWE capitalizing and ending the match with the KOD.

While the duo of Bayley and Dakota Kai were making their way to the ring, the WWE Universe could notice Kai pleading with her teammate to not get involved in the match. The leader of the group clearly didn't listen to Kai and attempted to help her teammate out, costing her the match.

Are Bayley and Damage Ctrl breaking up after WWE Backlash?

Since IYO SKY's loss at WWE Backlash, many fans speculate that the trio will soon choose different paths. The reaction IYO SKY received in what arguably was her best singles match in WWE so far warrants that she can hold her own with the best names in the business.

The WWE Draft saw all three members of Damage Ctrl move to SmackDown, the same brand as Bianca Belair. The seeds for a breakup in the group were sown when Bayley accepted Becky Lynch and Lita's challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles on behalf of SKY and Kai.

On the night after WrestleMania, after Damage Ctrl lost their Tag Team Titles, Bayley was scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat match to crown a challenger for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. IYO SKY forced her fellow Damage Ctrl mate to make a change.

