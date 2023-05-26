Watch: Becky Lynch Claims WWE superstar made her daughter cry

"The Man" Becky Lynch isn't in a good mood heading into WWE Night of Champions and is looking to make her opponent pay for making her daughter cry.

Lynch is embroiled in a heated feud with former partner Trish Stratus and is set to have a match in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions on May 27th. Both stars have traded in fiery shots to one another, with Stratus crossing boundaries and not only taunting Lynch but also making fun of her 2-year-old daughter, Roux.

The iconic Canadian star dragged Becky Lynch's daughter into their feud as she mocked her in a promo segment on RAW for being dumb. The Man addressed her opponent at the Night of Champions press conference in Saudi Arabia and vowed to make her pay for making her baby cry:

"My baby doesn't understand this business, and she made my baby cry, and for that, they call you the queen of the attitude era; well, I'm going to slap the attitude out of you tomorrow night," Becky Lynch said.

WWE @WWE



#WWENOC @BeckyLynchWWE promises to slap the attitude out of @trishstratuscom tomorrow for making her baby cry .@BeckyLynchWWE promises to slap the attitude out of @trishstratuscom tomorrow for making her baby cry 😬#WWENOC https://t.co/gURwxukKy7

The two megastars are set to lock horns once another in a first-time-ever match at the Jeddah Superdome, and we'll have to wait and see if Lynch finishes off her rival for good.

Wrestling veteran slammed Becky Lynch for lying in her promo on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo openly criticized Becky Lynch's performance in her promo segment on Monday Night RAW.

The Man is all set to face off against one of the most iconic female stars in the company's history at Night of Champions. The feud sparked after a shocking heel turn from Trish Stratus on Becky Lynch after losing their Women's tag team titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Both stars finally came face to face once again on this week's episode of RAW and proceeded to trade insults and jabs at each other. At one point in the segment, Lynch claimed that she'd accomplished so much in her career that her rival could only dream of, while Stratus has done things that give her nightmares.

These words seemingly did not sit well with Vince Russo, who proceeded to slam Becky Lynch for her promo in an interview on Sportkeeda's Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"There is another blatant Becky heel lying in this promo. Becky said in this promo, 'I have been able to have a career that you can only dream of.' Bro, that's a heel line. Trish has had a phenomenal career. She had a tremendous career, and you've got the babyface saying this. Now you're lying, Becky; that is a lie. Babyfaces are not supposed to lie. Say what you want about Trish in 2023; this woman had an unbelievable career."

You can watch the whole video down below:

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes