Watch: Becky Lynch hilariously accuses opponents about her hair before running away at WWE Live Event

Becky Lynch found herself in trouble at a recent WWE Live Event in Canton, Ohio, where she faced Bianca Belair and Asuka in a RAW Women's Championship match. Unfortunately, both women teamed up on her in hilarious footage filmed by a fan.

The former champion is not having the best time recently. She lost her title to Bianca Belair in their match at WrestleMania 38, and despite taking some time away before returning, it has been downhill since then. Upon her return, she first lost in a six-woman tag team match, and this week on RAW, she lost to Asuka.

In the video, Becky Lynch accused Asuka of dyeing her hair, referring to the green mist used in their RAW match. She also pushed Belair and accused her of cutting her hair. The RAW Women's Champion had punished Lynch for trying to cut her hair by giving her a haircut of her own prior to WrestleMania 38.

After pushing both women, she realized they were converging on her and started to run.

She ran around the ring but was trapped between the two women. She tried to escape into the crowd but was pulled back as Belair catapulted her into the ropes before Asuka hit her with a hip attack. Lynch hilariously screamed when she fell, much to the amusement of the crowd.

You can check out the footage below:

Tessica @MohawkMosher



Her scream at the end as Asuka bumps her sent everyone #WWECanton @BeckyLynchWWE “You dyed my hair! ( @WWEAsuka ) You cut my hair! ( @BiancaBelairWWE ) *runs*Her scream at the end as Asuka bumps her sent everyone @BeckyLynchWWE “You dyed my hair! (@WWEAsuka) You cut my hair! (@BiancaBelairWWE) *runs*Her scream at the end as Asuka bumps her sent everyone 😂 #WWECanton https://t.co/w89CcJYQxU

Following her loss to Asuka on RAW, Becky Lynch had a mental breakdown backstage

On RAW, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch using the green mist to pick up her win. Thanks to the win, she became the No. 1 Contender for the upcoming Hell in a Cell event to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title.

Lynch was very unhappy thanks to the loss and proceeded to have a mental breakdown backstage. In pain and still blinded by the green mist, she was approached for an interview as she screamed about how she was "robbed." Big Time Becks then asked for some water and begged for help while the interviewer scrambled to try and help the former champion.

She then bent down and broke down into tears while shouting, "Why!"

Unhappy with her situation, Lynch might not be content to sit back and watch while Asuka gets her title shot at Hell in a Cell. It remains to be seen how she will respond to the defeat next week on RAW.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Debottam Saha