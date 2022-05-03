×
Watch: Becky Lynch screams uncontrollably after losing title match at WWE live event

Becky Lynch didn&#039;t hide her frustrations.
Becky Lynch didn't hide her frustrations.
Abhilash Mendhe
Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 03, 2022 08:53 AM IST
News

Becky Lynch was absolutely livid after losing a RAW Women's title match at the latest WWE live event in Fairfax.

WWE held a string of live events over the weekend, featuring some of the biggest stars on the current roster. The main attraction of the May 1 live event in Fairfax was a Fatal Four-Way Match for the RAW Women's Title. The contest pitted champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan.

In the end, Belair retained her title belt, and Big Time Becks couldn't believe what had just happened. Lynch was screaming at the top of her lungs in a fit of rage, as can be seen in the video embedded below:

youtube-cover

Becky Lynch's heel persona is some of the best work of her career

Lynch turned heel upon her much-anticipated return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, defeating Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's title.

The EST of WWE eventually took revenge on Lynch by defeating her for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38.

youtube-cover

Lynch always makes sure, though, that fans at live events get their money's worth. She goes out of her way to entertain the WWE Universe at these events, where superstars have the freedom to do things that usually can't be done on live TV.

At the April 30 WWE Lakeland live event, Lynch was angry (in character) at Rhea Ripley, who was trying to make her fall by pulling the ring ropes. Several such hilarious instances involving Lynch have happened at past live events.

While Lynch is determined to win back the RAW Women's title, she has failed to defeat Belair at many live events over the past few weeks. None of the women have a match at WrestleMania Backlash as of this writing. It'll be interesting to see how WWE books their rivalry going forward.

Are you enjoying Becky Lynch's heel character so far? Do you prefer her as a babyface on WWE TV? Do let us know in the comments!

Edited by Angana Roy
