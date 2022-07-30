Watch: Becky Lynch shares tender moment with injured Big E during WWE tryout

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Big E met backstage during the recent WWE tryouts and shared a tender moment.

Ever since his injury, the former WWE Champion has been away from the ring. Following a recent update from Kofi Kingston about E's future, it appears that the star has, thankfully, been spared surgery.

“Because he [Big E] is so strong and thick, his body was able to hold things together. He didn’t need any surgery. We were just thankful that the injury wasn’t a lot worse than it was. As bad as it was, it could have been a lot worse,” said Kofi Kingston.

Now, in a video from the WWE tryouts, Becky Lynch was seen meeting Big E and hugging him. The moment was a tender one as the two were clearly in an emotional state.

Big E and Becky Lynch's friendship goes back a long way

Lynch and the former WWE Champion are known to be real-life friends and have indulged in many shenanigans together.

They even had a kayfabe online feud, with the New Day member tweeting at Lynch's mother while hinting at having feelings for her. With Lynch appearing to be frustrated, it was one of the more entertaining online sagas for fans.

The tweets were hilarious as fans enjoyed the show E and Lynch put up for them.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE @BeckyLynchWWE Scratch that. I would lay my whole body in the puddle so Mama Lynch could walk across me. @BeckyLynchWWE Scratch that. I would lay my whole body in the puddle so Mama Lynch could walk across me.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



(She said to message her burner phone later) @WWEBigE E, she’s married!(She said to message her burner phone later) @WWEBigE E, she’s married!(She said to message her burner phone later)

The moment shared by them saw a bevy of fans react as well, with them loving to see the real-life tender interaction between the friends. Fans also sent their best wishes to the former champion as well, hoping for his fast recovery and his return to the ring.

Meanwhile, others recalled past Twitter interactions between the two and brought it up.

Given his current status, there's no telling when the former WWE Champion will be able to return to the ring. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long.

Which wrestling real-life friendships do you find the most adorable? Let us know in the comments section below!

