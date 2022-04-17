Watch: Becky Lynch visibly sad before RAW Women's Title match at WWE live event

Becky Lynch seemed visibly upset when Bianca Belair was announced as RAW Women's Champion at the most recent Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Big Time Becks lost her title to Belair in an incredible outing at WrestleMania 38. Lynch hasn't been the same since, and her current demeanor tells the whole story.

At last night's WWE house show in Erie, she competed in a Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. In the end, Belair defeated Lynch and Ripley to retain her title.

Before the match, the Irish star was clearly upset when Belair was announced as RAW Women's Champion. A fan caught the sad visual on camera and shared it on social media. You can watch it below:

Becky Lynch held the RAW Women's Title for months before losing it at WrestleMania

During a title exchange segment last year, Becky Lynch swapped her SmackDown Women's Championship with Charlotte Flair's RAW Women's Championship. After that, Lynch went on to defeat every challenger that came into her path and remained the red brand's top female star.

During Elimination Chamber 2022, Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at Big Time Becks' gold at WrestleMania. The EST of WWE defeated Lynch on The Show of Shows, and the latter later went on a heated rant, reacting to her significant loss.

“Well, here’s the thing right. Last night, I go out there to the ring by myself like I always do, always by myself and then here she comes with a fri**en army. An army. Of course that’s gonna throw me off my game. There was an army with her. I don’t even know how many people were there. 100 people? I’m by myself, of course it threw me off my game," said Becky Lynch on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. [H/T Give Me Sport]

Lynch is known for adding subtle touches to her on-screen character that most fans usually don't notice. When she put her head down while Bianca was announced as the titleholder, it showed how much she missed being WWE's RAW Women's Champion.

It should be interesting to see what's next for the Irish star now that she isn't in the top title picture.

