[Watch] Bianca Belair dances with former WWE champions after making her return on SmackDown

Bianca Belair stunned the wrestling world as she returned to WWE programming on last night's SmackDown to save Charlotte Flair from Damage CTRL. The EST was recently captured shaking a leg with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after the show went off the air.

Belair had been on the sidelines for over two months after Bayley and IYO SKY attacked her during a backstage segment. However, she returned for retribution last night and saved Charlotte Flair from the heel trio. Bianca also delivered a KOD to The Role Model after the latter saved SKY from suffering the same fate.

After the show came to a close, Beliar came face-to-face with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods while she was heading to the back. The former RAW Women's Champion danced along with The New Day duo briefly before both parties went their separate ways.

Expand Tweet

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.

Bianca Belair named two WWE legends as her inspiration growing up

The EST has been on a rapid ascend in WWE over the last few years and has firmly established herself as one of the most prominent members of the company's women's division.

Bianca Belair recently revealed that she was captivated by Chyna while growing up, while Goldberg also caught her attention.

"My favorite-est growing up was Chyna. She was dominating. Dominating the men, just dominating. Big and beautiful. When I was growing up, she was the first woman that captured my eye. For men, it was Goldust. It was something about him. When he came on TV, I just paid attention. He was captivating. I couldn't stop watching him. That always stuck with me," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to win the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. However, her reign was short-lived as IYO SKY then came out to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. The EST will be looking to re-capture the title now she is back on TV programming.