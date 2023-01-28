[Watch] Bianca Belair says she wants to lift male WWE Superstar and throw him onto Edge and Beth Phoenix in a dream match (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair wants to share the ring with WWE legends Edge and Beth Phoenix in a dream match. However, she wouldn't do it alone and is willing to team up with her husband Montez Ford.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, The EST stated that she is open to the idea of pressing her husband and throwing him onto their opponents.

She also wants to face The Miz and his wife, Maryse, in another one of her dream Mixed Tag Team Matches.

"I would love to tag team with my husband. I wanna like press my husband and throw him on to somebody. I would love to go up against Beth Phoenix and Edge, Miz and Maryse, and those are my top two. Of course, everybody knows Beth Phoenix is my dream match of any legend," said Bianca Belair. [5:07-6:30]

Watch Bianca Belair's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

Bianca Belair opened up about her appearance on RAW 30

Earlier this week, Bianca Belair appeared on RAW 30 and shared screen with Charlotte Flair. She then went on to face and beat Sonya Deville in a singles match.

Speaking in the same interview, the RAW Women's Champion opened up on her experience at RAW 30. She said:

"I'm so excited to be a part of RAW 30, you know, I put a 30 right there in my head to be like festive and celebrated and just to be a part of. And then to be able to get in the ring with the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, I was excited for that because everybody knows that I've always looked up to Charlotte and she's an amazing, an amazing competitor. So, to share the ring with her and celebrate RAW 30 was everything."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bianca Belair has been Raw women’s champion for 300 days 🤯 Bianca Belair has been Raw women’s champion for 300 days 🤯 https://t.co/906QMZSTD7

Belair will be in action against Alexa Bliss at this weekend's Royal Rumble premium live event. She will aim to successfully defend her championship at the show.

Will Belair be able to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes