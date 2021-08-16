Watch: Big E comes out in a towel at WWE live event to distract top champion

Mr. Money in the Bank 2021 Big E came out in a towel during WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's match at a recent live event and ended up distracting and costing him his match.

The above incident took place at the WWE Supershow in Columbia, South Carolina. Big E had a lot of fun at the event as he first defeated former Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match. Following his match, he had some fun with the crowd on the microphone.

Big E then introduced Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, fellow New Day partners, for their tag team match against Bobby Lashley and MVP. He went to the back but came out during the closing moments of the match in a towel to distract Lashley and help The New Day win the match.

Fans in attendance loved the hilarious segment, the video of which you can watch in the following tweet.

@WWEBigE MADE THE SAVE IN A TOWEL I AM CRYINGGGG #WWEColumbia pic.twitter.com/RvaoCccOdv — Just Michael (@vXmichaels) August 15, 2021

Could Big E cash in his Money in the Bank contract on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley?

WWE's decision to let Big E win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year was received very well by the fans. The question now is when and on whom will he cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

He is technically a SmackDown Superstar but can appear on RAW and cash in his Money in the Bank contract on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Storyline-wise, it would make more sense for him to go after Lashley due to the latter's recent rivalry against his New Day brothers Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The above distraction on WWE live event also indicates towards the same.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Bobby Lashley spoke about a possible cash in on him. He warned Big E to take into consideration what he did to his tag team partners and advised him to stay on SmackDown and chase Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"If he comes, he comes. If he comes, he comes! But he saw what I did to his other partners, so that's one thing he needs to take into consideration. I think he is good where he is at on SmackDown, chasing after Roman. I think that's the best possibility for him," warned Lashley.

You can watch Bobby Lashley's entire interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in the video below.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Big E possibly cashing in on The All Mighty to become the new WWE Champion.

Edited by Kaushik Das