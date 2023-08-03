Watch: Bray Wyatt looks in incredible shape in an alleged recent video ahead of rumored WWE return 

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has kept a low profile during his ongoing hiatus. However, the star was recently spotted in great shape in an alleged recent video posted by a fan.

The Eater of Worlds' second stint with the Stamford-based promotion has been below par. He wrestled in just one televised match before abruptly taking a break. Wyatt has been on the sidelines for months, with the reported reason being an "undisclosed illness."

Lately, the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculations about the star's in-ring return. Many sources have reported that he could make a comeback at the upcoming SummerSlam PLE. Amid all the noise, a fan posted video of Bray Wyatt working out in a gym. In what is claimed to be a recent clip, the former Universal Champion looked in incredible shape and could be all set to return to the squared circle.

Bray Wyatt 🇸🇦 @TheFiendLegacy

Hope to see you soon Brother!

@Windham6 Recent appearance: Bray Wyatt is still working on his fitness this morning!Hope to see you soon Brother!@Windham6 pic.twitter.com/Ehavb8tqGk

Bray Wyatt was involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley before his WWE hiatus

While Bray Wyatt failed to find his footing in his second run with WWE, he is still one of the most popular wrestlers of the current generation. He looked set to feud with Bobby Lashley on the road to WrestleMania, and the build-up for the same had started before the former Universal Champion was abruptly taken off WWE programming.

With the Eater of Worlds nearing a return, many have wondered what's in store for him. A recent report claimed that the SmackDown star could target one of the three main events' participants, with many even hoping that it is Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes and Wyatt have a history that goes back to the latter's NXT days when the American Nightmare was his on-screen mentor. The duo have come a long way since then and are now two of the popular stars.

Uncle Howdy, who accompanied Bray Wyatt in his return to the Stamford-based promotion, has also been missing since the latter took time off. He is also expected to return as soon as the Eater of Worlds makes a comeback.

