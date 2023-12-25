[Watch] Bray Wyatt posthumously featured in Disney+ movie

A clip of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt's brief cameo in the Disney+ movie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever, has surfaced online.

The pro wrestling world wasn't ready for the devastating news of Bray Wyatt's untimely passing in August earlier this year. The popular wrestler was just 36 years old when he suffered a fatal heart attack, and given his impact on the business, many from the community are still mourning the unfathomable loss.

The WWE Universe still misses seeing the genius of Wyatt in pro wrestling, and most would be glad that he had a small role in a movie that was recently released.

One of Bray's closest friends and special makeup effects artist, Jason Baker, shared a video of Wyatt's voice being used in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever.

Credited under his real name, Windham Rotunda, the late great WWE Superstar lent his voice to an unnamed prison guard, who is seen berating the movie's main character, Greg Heffley, and his friend, Rowley Jefferson.

Baker posted the video of Wyatt's posthumous cameo, along with a heart-wrenching message, calling it the greatest Christmas present ever:

"Getting to hear @Windham6 voice and especially that laugh one more time is the greatest Christmas present ever! Check out @diaryofawimpyk cabin fever now on @DisneyPlus," wrote Jason Baker.

WWE has put Bray Wyatt on a legends contract

Bray Wyatt was preparing for his WWE return before his passing, and the mere thought of him leaving the world so soon is still quite saddening.

WWE, however, is doing all it can to honor the former world champion and to ensure his family is taken care of financially.

Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, recently revealed on the Wrasslin Talk podcast that WWE had put his son on a legends contract, the proceeds of which will go to his children.

Mike Rotunda, also known as IRS from his wrestling days, commended WWE's efforts in securing the future of Bray Wyatt's family.

