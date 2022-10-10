[WATCH] Bray Wyatt's head lantern spotted in current WWE Superstar's latest video

An interesting Bray Wyatt reference was spotted in WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's new video that he shared on Twitter.

Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return at Extreme Rules 2022. His return included appearances from real-life versions of characters from the Firefly Fun House. Fans are speculating that the people behind the characters could be some of WWE's current superstars.

NXT Superstars Grayson Waller and Joe Gacy recently hinted at being members of Wyatt's potential stable that appeared at Extreme Rules.

Shortly after, Waller took to Twitter to take a shot at Apollo Crews, who was recently a guest on the debut edition of The Grayson Waller Effect on NXT.

At the 0:28 mark in the clip, fans noticed The Fiend's iconic head lantern behind Waller. This led to major speculation about Waller being Mercy The Buzzard, as he had previously hinted.

Check out the fan responses to Waller's video:

Bray Wyatt's head lantern first appeared on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2019

In 2019, Bray Wyatt underwent a massive character change and turned into The Fiend, one of the most sinister characters to ever step foot in a WWE ring. The Fiend made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam against Finn Balor.

Before the match, The Fiend made his entrance carrying a lantern that was shaped like a severed head. The prop instantly became a hit among fans and was soon a hot-selling item on the official WWE shop.

Grayson Waller's new video has left many fans thinking that he is one of the members of Wyatt's new stable. It could also be a possibility that Waller is simply trolling and having some fun at the fans' expense on social media.

Wyatt's entrance, complete with the Firefly Fun House characters, received a lot of praise from the WWE Universe on social media. Fans are quite excited to find out the identities of Wyatt's minions.

What do you think? Will Grayson Waller be revealed as one of Bray Wyatt's followers when all is said and done? Sound off in the comments below.

