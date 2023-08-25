[WATCH] Bray Wyatt's last televised appearance saw fans chant "Thank you Bray"

The entire wrestling community is still saddened and shocked by the loss of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds was a major star in the company. During his career, he shared the ring with many legends, such as The Undertaker, John Cena, Chris Jericho, and Kane. He is a former WWE and Universal Champion and led a group known as The Wyatt Family, which included the late Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman, and Randy Orton.

Triple H broke the tragic news on Twitter that Bray Wyatt took his last breath on August 24 at the age of 36. This left many people shocked, as it was his return to the company they were expecting, not the tragic news.

His last televised appearance was on the February 17th episode of SmackDown, which saw him and Uncle Howdy attack Hit Row. He was cheered by the crowd for attacking the group, and the fans even started chanting, "Thank you, Bray."

Although they didn't know it then, looking back on it and seeing Wyatt being thanked by thousands of people in the arena in his last WWE appearance makes that moment feel even more special.

Bray Wyatt was reportedly set to feud with Bobby Lashley after his return

The Eater of Worlds and The All Mighty were set to collide at WrestleMania 39, but the bout was nixed after the former was not cleared to compete. It was reported that Bray Wyatt was going to resume his feud with Bobby Lashley after his return, but that won't happen.

The former Universal Champion returned to WWE at Extreme Rules last year, and his first match back took place at Royal Rumble when he beat LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match.

His Fiend character was loved by many fans, as it showcased his creative genius. Wyatt will always remain in the hearts of the WWE Universe.

What's your favorite moment from Bray Wyatt's second run with WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

