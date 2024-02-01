[WATCH] Breathtaking behind-the-scenes video of Cody Rhodes' RAW appearance

A breathtaking behind-the-scenes video has been making rounds on social media featuring WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' appearance on Monday Night RAW.

After winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Rhodes appeared on the following episode of the red brand to cut a promo. However, he was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who tried to convince The American Nightmare to choose him over Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 40 opponent.

Just Talk Wrestling's Twitter handle recently posted a behind-the-scenes snippet where the production team can be seen flawlessly executing the pyro for Cody Rhodes' entrance.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Even though Cody has been talking about finishing his story by dethroning The Tribal Chief, he was somewhat convinced by The Visionary's challenge. It remains to be seen who he will choose to headline The Show of Shows.

Booker T believes Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39 was the right call

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said Cody Rhodes' loss at WWE WrestleMania 39 was the right call because it elevated his story. Without it, the fans wouldn't have witnessed a great year from The American Nightmare.

"People ask me, last year, you know, was it the wrong call? I go, 'No, man!' I didn't think it was the wrong call at all just because I felt like Cody wasn't going anywhere. This year has done Cody a whole lot of good, I think. He has gotten a chance to really solidify himself throughout this whole year. Talk about the matches with Brock Lesnar, you know, stuff like that. He would not have been able to do that stuff properly if he had won the title. No way. Those matches couldn't have been the same. So, for me, I think his Cinderella story is almost complete."

Many fans believe Rhodes will choose Roman Reigns instead of Seth Rollins as his WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent. What the company has planned for The American Nightmare's future remains to be seen.

Who do you think Cody Rhodes will choose to headline The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here