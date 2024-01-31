WWE legend explains how a supposed "wrong call" with Cody Rhodes is a blessing in disguise

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble and will, as things stand, challenge either Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Booker T recently opened up about WWE's decision to have Rhodes lose to Reigns last year and explained why it was a good thing.

Cody Rhodes entered WrestleMania 39 intending to finish the story but was cheated out of a win after a tremendous main event with Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare has patiently waited a year to get another WrestleMania opportunity. During this time, he was involved in high-profile angles, including a feud with Brock Lesnar that ended in a show of respect at SummerSlam 2023.

Booker T addressed criticism over Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 defeat and felt what many believed to be a ''wrong call'' from WWE was a well-thought-out decision.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Rhodes needed one year to establish himself as the man worthy to be the next face of the company. Booker was also sure that the WWE Universe was close to seeing the completion of Cody's "Cinderella story."

"People ask me, last year, you know, was it the wrong call? I go, 'No, man!' I didn't think it was the wrong call at all just because I felt like Cody wasn't going anywhere. This year has done Cody a whole lot of good, I think. He has gotten a chance to really solidify himself throughout this whole year. Talk about the matches with Brock Lesnar, you know, stuff like that. He would not have been able to do that stuff properly if he had won the title. No way. Those matches couldn't have been the same. So, for me, I think his Cinderella story is almost complete." [From 45:00 onwards]

Cody Rhodes' Road to WrestleMania might not be as simple as previously imagined

Just before Royal Rumble went off the air, Cody Rhodes was seen pointing towards Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, who looked on from the rafters, seemingly confirming his desire for a rematch.

Cody also made it clear at the Royal Rumble presser that he wanted another crack at dethroning Roman Reigns, something he should have done at WrestleMania.

An injury to CM Punk, however, seems to have jeopardized WWE's rumored plans. The RAW after Royal Rumble featured a promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, in which the World Heavyweight Champion tried to convince the Royal Rumble winner why the World Heavyweight Title was more prestigious.

Cody will be on the upcoming SmackDown episode, and we should get a clearer idea of who he will challenge at WrestleMania.

