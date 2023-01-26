[WATCH] Brock Lesnar caught breaking character after attacking Bobby Lashley on RAW XXX

Brock Lesnar was caught breaking character and chatting with WWE personnel after RAW XXX went off the air this past week.

The Beast Incarnate made his big return to WWE TV on RAW XXX and interfered in the United States title match between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. Lesnar's interference helped Theory score a big win over The All Mighty and retain his United States title.

After the show went off the air, Brock Lesnar walked to the back as his music played in the background. As Lesnar approached the entrance stage, he could be seen chatting with WWE personnel and asking, "That's it?"

Brock Lesnar isn't done with Bobby Lashley in the least

At WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Lesnar met Bobby Lashley in a singles match. The All Mighty dominated The Beast Incarnate for the better part of the bout, but it was Lesnar who was victorious in the end.

It looks like Lesnar wasn't happy with his win over Lashley in Saudi Arabia. He wanted to put him down in a convincing manner and thus decided to resume the feud on RAW XXX.

So far, Lesnar and Lashley are 1-1 against each other. At Royal Rumble 2022, the latter scored a win over the former to win the WWE Championship. At Crown Jewel, The Beast picked up a win over Lashley, thus equalling the score.

It seems like the rubber match pitting these two powerhouses will take place at WrestleMania 39, as per the latest rumors. Here's what Dave Meltzer said about the same on WOR:

“It was Brock Lesnar. It’s not on. It’s been talked about probably for months, because I know when that Brock Lesnar/GUNTHER thing came up, I was told immediately, ‘That’s not happening,’ or, ‘That’s not the idea right now.’ Maybe it’s gonna happen now. But the idea was something that’s a secret. So Austin was that secret. The match is not on, and it looks like it’s gonna be Lesnar with Lashley based on the show tonight.”

If Lesnar and Bobby Lashley do end up colliding on The Grandest Stage of Them All, both men will do everything in their power to turn the score 2-1 in their favor. Only one will succeed, though.

