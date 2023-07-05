Brock Lesnar returned to WWE RAW last night to confront Cody Rhodes. The two WWE Superstars came to blows, resulting in the Beast Incarnate retreating. With Lesnar returning, a video of him interacting with a baby on an earlier edition of the show was posted by WWE.

WWE RAW from Baltimore saw Brock Lesnar return after a hiatus of almost one and a half months. The last time the WWE Universe saw the Beast Incarnate was at the Night of Champions PLE in May.

At the event, Lesnar beat Cody Rhodes when the latter passed out to a Kimura Lock. The Alpha Male of Our Species defeating Rhodes at the PLE made the score between the two one each, with many fans now awaiting a rubber match.

Since Night Of Champions, Rhodes has been begging Brock Lesnar to step up and fight him to see who the better man is. It took Lesanr a month to answer his foe's challenge. When the Beast made his return to WWE RAW, Cody didn't wait to take the brawl to him. In the end, Lesnar was forced to retreat after Cody hit him with the Cody Cutter.

Now, a video of Brock Lesnar from an episode of WWE RAW is doing the rounds. In the video, Lesnar stopped on his way while walking ringside to interact with a baby in the crowd. For a second, it looked like he broke character to put his cowboy hat on the baby, but he quickly took it away, playing the heel that he is meant to be.

Why did Brock Lesnar return on WWE RAW after Money In The Bank?

Many reports claimed that Money In The Bank would see the return of the Beast Incarnate. However, that did not happen, and Rhodes won his match against Dominik Mysterio without any outside interference.

A report claims that WWE's original plan was to have Lesnar return at Money In The Bank, but plans changed after the company decided to have Drew McIntyre and John Cena return at the event. The thought was that Lesnar's return would have diminished in value given more Superstars returned at the event.

