WATCH: Brock Lesnar F5s on-screen personality during WWE RAW commercial break

Brock Lesnar's appearance on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW was nothing short of explosive, as WWE fans were treated to a massive brawl between him and Bobby Lashley. It took the entire locker room and a bunch of officials to stop it.

Triple H ordered Lesnar and Lashley to stop fighting, even threatening to cancel their match at Crown Jewel if they lay a finger on each other again. However, following this brawl, The Beast Incarnate got his taste of violence in an unaired segment.

As RAW went on a commercial break, Brock Lesnar re-entered the ring and met Adam Pearce. The WWE official told him to leave the ring, only for the 10-time world champion to kick him in the gut and deliver an F5. Lesnar then posed for the fans and swung his cowboy hat around.

This is not the first time Lesnar has F5'd Pearce. The Beast Incarnate did so on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2021. Back then, he had been suspended for assaulting the WWE crew and superstars who had stopped him from going after Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Brock Lesnar will look to avenge his loss to Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel

Besides his lengthy series with Reigns, Lesnar also feuded with Lashley in the year following his shocking return at SummerSlam 2021.

The All Mighty defeated The Beast Incarnate to win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, giving him a slight edge heading into Crown Jewel this Saturday.

While Brock Lesnar regained the title inside the Elimination Chamber, he did so without even interacting with Bobby Lashley. The latter was taken out mid-match due to an injury. As a result, the former UFC star's motivations seemed clear. Lesnar wants to win in Saudi Arabia, but it won't be an easy feat.

