Brock Lesnar lays out WWE Official Adam Pearce after getting suspended on SmackDown

Following the controversial loss that Brock Lesnar suffered at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday against Roman Reigns, The Beast Incarnate stated that he would beat the Universal Champion senselessly when he showed up on SmackDown.

Lesnar did indeed show up after making Reigns wait during the opening segment of this week's SmackDown, and then all hell broke loose.

Lesnar immediately went for Reigns and was about to deliver an F5 to The Tribal Chief to the commentary table. However, The Usos showed up and prevented Reigns from getting laid out.

An enraged Lesnar then put his hands on one of the camera crew at ringside and further assaulted a few referees before being escorted to the back. The carnage carried out by Lesnar forced WWE Official Adam Pearce to suspend The Beast Incarnate indefinitely.

As Pearce would then find out, he made a grave mistake by further angering Lesnar as the latter came back to the ring and hit the WWE official with two devastating F5s and left him reeling in the middle of the ring.

What does this mean for Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar's feud with Roman Reigns is far from over, and he will be coming back for the Universal Championship judging from his actions tonight. But, seeing that he ended up getting suspended, when will he get the next opportunity to fight The Head of The Table?

Since Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent, it can be assumed that The Beast Incarnate might find a way to get back into the Universal Title picture. Next year, Lesnar could show up at Royal Rumble during the Men's Royal Rumble match and win it.

It was also reported earlier that Lesnar had been advertised for the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, so it could be considered a safe bet for him to appear at the said event.

Reigns will likely shift his focus to WWE's upcoming pay-per-view, Survivor Series. If everything remains unchanged on the RAW side of things, The Tribal Chief will likely be facing WWE Champion Big E at next month's event.

