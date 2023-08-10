[WATCH] Brock Lesnar sings at a concert after SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar had a night he would want to forget at WWE SummerSlam. However, it looks like the Beast Incarnate is taking his loss at the PLE quite well, attending and performing on stage at a concert in Minneapolis.

At WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes went one-on-one to settle their feud once and for all. Both WWE Superstars walked into the rubber match with one win each that they garnered earlier this year.

When the dust settled at SummerSlam, the American Nightmare had his hand raised above his head in victory. After the match, the former WWE Champion walked up to Rhodes to shake his hand and raise his arm as a sign of respect.

While rumors of his retirement are doing the rounds, Brock Lesnar was spotted enjoying himself at a Zach Bryan concert in Minneapolis. During the show, he even joined the musician on stage during the closer of “Revival.” Not only was he on stage, but the WWE Superstar also sang the chorus to the song while the musician played the guitar.

What did Cody Rhodes have to say about what happened after his match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?

After Cody Rhodes pinned the Beast Incarnate, it looked like he was ready to attack Rhodes. Lesnar decided to remove his gloves while staring Rhodes dead in the eye. Rhodes had no idea about what was happening and spoke about it during an interview after the show.

“As I saw him taking his gloves off, I sincerely thought he was going to start swinging. Then we went head-to-head, and it felt like we were a millisecond away from starting up again. So I didn’t anticipate that handshake coming. When I saw his hand, I was grateful. That’s not something he does. Again, this run has consistently surprised me. The torch isn’t passed. You have to take it,” said Rhodes.

However, to everyone's surprise, Lesnar extended his hand for a shake and even held Rhodes' hand high in the air, signifying a passing of the torch moment.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee