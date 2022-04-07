Watch: Brock Lesnar spotted chatting with former opponent backstage at WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar was spotted hanging out with a former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar headlined WrestleMania Sunday with Roman Reigns and the duo competed in a "Winner Takes All" match. In the end, Reigns pinned Lesnar to become a double champion. The Beast Incarnate immediately flew back to Canada after the loss, and didn't appear on WWE RAW either.

A backstage clip from WrestleMania 38 is now making the rounds on social media. In the clip, Brock Lesnar can be seen hanging out with former WWE Champion Sheamus. As the video progressed, Lesnar moved away from The Celtic Warrior and approached 'Jimmy' from the TV show Yellowstone.

The WWE legend had a quick chat with the Yellowstone star and the latter seemed quite happy to meet him. Lesnar then went towards Butch and Ridge Holland, and shook their hands.

Brock Lesnar and Sheamus have faced each other once

Brock Lesnar has been a mainstay on WWE TV for about 10 years now, barring a few hiatuses. He made his big WWE return in 2012 and has done quite well for himself in his second stint in the company.

Sheamus has been wrestling on WWE TV for more than a decade as well. It's hard to fathom that these two powerhouses have never had a full-fledged feud in the company. The prospect of a heated rivalry between Lesnar and Sheamus would have certainly intrigued fans.

The only time Lesnar faced The Celtic Warrior in singles competition was at a WWE live event in January 2016. The match ended with The Beast Incarnate pinning Sheamus.

Judging by Lesnar's reaction to spotting 'Jimmy' from Yellowstone, it looks like he is a big fan of the TV show. Brock Lesnar has previously stated that he occasionally watches Friends and his favorite character is Monica Geller.

"I would go back and watch some of my films, but I never sat down… I’ve rented maybe half a dozen pay-per-views. (I have watched) Seinfeld, catch a little Friends every once in a while. Monica is my favorite,” said Lesnar. [H/T Wrestling Republic]

There's no concrete news yet on what's next for Lesnar after his major loss to Roman Reigns. He is currently advertised for two major WWE events in the coming months.

