[WATCH] Brock Lesnar spotted in public amid WWE absence

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE for nearly two years now. The former Universal Champion's last match came against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. He was reportedly slated to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, but Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon halted the plans.

Lesnar's name was initially alluded to in Grant's lawsuit. However, he was recently mentioned in it, raising questions about his WWE future. Amid his absence from TV, there have been several reports about The Beast's return, besides the rumors of his retirement from in-ring competition.

The 47-year-old recently made headlines when he was spotted sporting long hair and a full beard. Today, a fan account on Instagram uploaded a new video of Lesnar walking down a street alongside three other individuals. In the video, The Beast was seen turning back to look at the person who was recording him, but he didn't say anything.

This comes a day after a photo of Lesnar alongside his daughter, Mya Lesnar, surfaced on the internet. The 23-year-old athlete recently won the NCAA Women's Shot Put Championship, representing Colorado State.

Mya Lesnar's coach spoke about Brock Lesnar

Mya Lesnar's coach, Brian Bedard, recently made an eyebrow-raising statement about Brock Lesnar. Bedard said he didn't know Lesnar as he didn't follow WWE. He also discussed how he recruited Mya.

"I didn't actually recruit Mya from high school. I get a call from this guy named Brock. My answer machine called, 'This is Brock Lesnar, and my daughter is a pretty good thrower out of Minnesota.' I’m thinking, 'I don’t know who the Brock is. I don’t follow WWE,'" he said.

Bedard said that after the call, a staff member checked who Lesnar was, leading to their meeting. WWE fans are eagerly looking forward to The Beast's potential return. It remains to be seen if and when this happens.

