WATCH: Brock Lesnar waves goodbye to fans after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

The main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 saw Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns battle it out in the massive championship unification match. In the end, it was The Tribal Chief who reigned supreme after delivering a spear to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

WrestleMania 38 ended with Roman holding the WWE and Universal titles as The Beast Incarnate looked at him from the ring. WWE on BT Sport's Twitter handle released a clip after the cameras went off the air. Lesnar is waving goodbye to fans in attendance in the clip before heading off to the back.

What does the future hold for Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 38?

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE last year at SummerSlam 2021 and began a rivalry with Roman Reigns. With a new cowboy look and a unique babyface character, The Beast Incarnate won the hearts of the WWE Universe. With Paul Heyman no longer by his side, fans got to see a different avatar of Lesnar, who proved his skills on the mic and delivered some amazing promos.

Having now dropped the WWE title to Roman Reigns, the biggest question is: what's next for Brock Lesnar? Will The Beast Incarnate stay around or go on a hiatus?

WWE's next Premium Live Event after WrestleMania 38 will be WrestleMania Backlash, set to take place on May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhodes Island. The promotional poster for the show does include Lesnar, hinting he could be a part of the show.

However, Lesnar is missing from the poster of the next Premium Live Event, Hell in Cell 2022, set to take place on June 5 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The Beast Incarnate has almost been a full-time star for the company over the last few months, and it won't be surprising if he decides to take some time off.

