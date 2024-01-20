[Watch] Carlito spits apple at fellow star at recent WWE show

WWE Superstar Carlito recently spat an apple at a fellow star during a recent show, rekindling memories of his past with the fans.

Carlito made an appearance at WWE Backlash 2023 to assist Bad Bunny during his Street Fight against Damian Priest. Months later, the 44-year-old made another return. This time, it was to help LWO defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at Fastlane. The veteran performer has since been a part of the WWE SmacDown roster.

The former United States Champion recently made an appearance on WWE's The Bump. The show's official Instagram handle posted a video of the veteran wrestler spitting an apple at one of the hosts, Ryan Pappolla. Carlito also named the host as one of the people who he would like to spit the apple on.

You can watch the video posted on Instagram below:

WWE Superstar Carlito reveals his goals for 2024

Carlito is currently involved in a feud against Santos Escobar. The latter turned against the leader of LWO, Rey Mysterio, as he was unhappy with Caribbean Cool's involvement with the faction.

The two were supposed to lock horns at Survivor Series: WarGames. However, a late injury to the veteran performer led him to be replaced by Dragon Lee. Following his return, the former WWE Tag Team Champion has returned to feuding against Santos Escobar, who has recently been joined by Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo to form Legado World Order.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the SmackDown Superstar opened up about his goals for 2024. The former Intercontinental Champion revealed he wanted to help the younger talents and help them develop into bigger superstars:

"Just to make the product better and help the younger guys, you know what I mean? Help them develop and become bigger stars. I think that is my main goal. But now I am one of the elder statesmen, that is my job now. It is to get the future of the business ready, teach them what I know, and help them become better stars. Because I can't do the stuff they do now. It is crazy, all of the athletic things they can do, but now, it is just helping them put everything together so they really connect with an audience," he said.

It will be interesting to see how the veteran performer goes about fulfilling his goal for the year. As part of LWO, he can help Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde reach greater heights in the absence of Rey Mysterio.

