Watch: Charlotte Flair shares impressive workout ahead of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair has shared an impressive new workout video ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Queen teamed up with Bianca Belair and Asuka in the main event of last week's edition of SmackDown but things did not go as planned. The trio was set to battle Damage CTRL but The Empress of Tomorrow made a shocking decision. Asuka betrayed her teammates and was revealed to be the newest member of the heel faction.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Flair took to Instagram to show off her physique with a new workout video. She noted that it is shoulder day with some triceps work as well as seen in her post below.

"HEAVY shoulder day sprinkled w/ triceps before SMACKDOWN👊🏻 💪🏻 👑," she posted.

WWE RAW star Natalya suggests an interesting storyline for Charlotte Flair

Natalya recently discussed Charlotte Flair and suggested an intriguing storyline for the SmackDown star.

Flair has been hovering around championships for her entire career and has rarely been presented as weak on WWE television. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya stated that she would enjoy seeing Flair presented as a vulnerable superstar. Natalya added it is something she would like to see one day because it hasn't been presented to the WWE Universe yet.

"I would love to one day see Charlotte in the role of being like super, super vulnerable. When you talk about weaknesses, I don't look at Charlotte and I don't go, 'Wow, she's got a lot of weaknesses.' But, for me, from a fan's standpoint, I think the one thing we haven't seen from Charlotte is just being very, very vulnerable." [1:16 – 1:38]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Damage CTRL appeared to be on the verge of breaking up earlier this year, but now the heel faction is seemingly stronger than ever. It will be interesting to see how Charlotte Flair gets her revenge on the heel group in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair battle Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship in a singles match? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.