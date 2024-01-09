CM Punk has arrived at the Moda Center in Portland for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

The controversial star returned at Survivor Series: WarGames after being fired from All Elite Wrestling following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

He has already announced that he will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27 and has signed an exclusive contract with the red brand. Punk did not appear during the Day 1 edition of RAW last week but will return to television on tonight's show in Oregon.

WWE shared a new video on Instagram of CM Punk arriving at the Moda Center ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. The promotion wondered what The Best in The World had planned for tonight in the post seen below.

"What’s @cmpunk have in store for tonight on #WWERaw?"

Former WWE writer claims potential CM Punk dream match should not happen at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shot down the idea of CM Punk facing Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on last week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo explained why he was not interested in a match between Punk and Austin at WrestleMania 40.

Russo stated that he wants to remember both stars for who they were in their prime, and a singles match in 2024 may fall short of expectations.

"Ah, man! No. Bro, I wanna remember these guys for who they are man. You know what I'm saying? You know when sports figures retire, they retire, you know once in a blue moon you'll see somebody come back, a blue moon but, once they retire, they retire because their better days are behind them. You know I wanna remember these guys the way I saw them in their prime man, that's me, that's just me man."

CM Punk has accomplished a lot in his pro wrestling career, but he has never main evented a WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if he can accomplish that goal by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27 to ensure a title match at 'Mania 40 in Philadelphia.

Would you like to see CM Punk win the Royal Rumble this year? Which superstar are you rooting for in the Men's Royal Rumble match later this month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

