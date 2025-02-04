[WATCH] CM Punk left in complete shock after RAW goes off the air; tends to injured 40-year-old star

The end of the first RAW of February was one of absolute shock, and CM Punk felt its effects - even though he was at the winning end of the main event. He was left in disbelief and checked on an injured 40-year-old star.

In the main event of RAW, CM Punk faced Sami Zayn in an Elimination Chamber qualifier. There have been tensions between Punk and the 40-year-old star as he said that Sami Zayn wasn't on his level. Sami responded by stating that, unlike Punk, he has headlined WrestleMania.

Regardless, Punk won the battle and is heading to Toronto for the Elimination Chamber. Kevin Owens attacked Sami Zayn post-match and hit the banned packaged piledriver. After RAW went off the air, CM Punk was shocked as he checked in on the 40-year-old.

The fallout of all of this will be very interesting to follow. Punk wasn't left unscathed either, as the initial part of KO's attack saw him tumble from the top rope. Of course, Sami Zayn got the worst part of it.

You can see the banned packaged piledriver in the clip below:

Kevin Owens and Punk recently met for the first time on WWE television to tease a future feud.

