Watch: CM Punk receives special gift ahead of WWE in-ring return; shares message

CM Punk received a special gift last night at a WWE Live Event and shared a message in response.

Punk returned to the promotion last month following the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. He got a thunderous ovation from the crowd at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The 45-year-old has already officially signed with WWE RAW and will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month.

He wrestled in his first match in the promotion since the 2014 Royal Rumble last night at Madison Square Garden. CM Punk squared off against Dominik Mysterio in a singles match with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley ringside. Ripley attempted to interfere, but it wasn't enough, and Punk picked up the pinfall victory after hitting the GTS.

Today on social media, WWE shared a video of Punk being presented with a plaque for his first match back in the company at Madison Square Garden.

Punk shared a comment on the post and claimed that he was just setting the tone with his victory over Dominik Mysterio last night.

Former UFC Champion comments on CM Punk's WWE return

Former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis has disclosed his reaction to CM Punk's stunning return to WWE.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Anthony Pettis revealed that he was surprised to see Punk return at Survivor Series. He added that he spoke to the controversial star a week before his return, and Punk didn't mention it.

"I was surpised like everybody else honestly! I had CM Punk as a special guest at APFC the week before and he didn't say anything about it!...He didn't say nothing about it. One of the most humblest and most hard working guys you'll ever meet. I text him right away and his response was 'Let's take over the world brother.'"

Punk has already made it known that he intends to win the Royal Rumble next month in Tampa Bay and then main-event WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran moving forward.

