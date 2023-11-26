[WATCH] CM Punk visibly happy to see his former rival after WWE return

CM Punk was seemingly pleased to see a top name at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Punk is finally back in WWE. It took nine years for him to return to the promotion, and he received a massive ovation tonight at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

A fan captured an interesting piece of footage after the show went off the air. In the clip, CM Punk can be seen doing the Randy Orton pose while looking at The Viper. Punk then waved 'hi' at Orton before heading backstage.

Orton and Punk are two of the biggest stars in pro wrestling today. Back in the day, the duo wrestled each other on multiple occasions on WWE TV. Their biggest match took place at WrestleMania 27 in 2011, with The Viper picking up a big win over Punk.

Judging by Punk's reaction to Randy Orton's presence at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, it looks like the two veterans are still on good terms. Only time will tell if the two megastars will face each other again in the future.

