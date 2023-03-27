WATCH: Cody Rhodes gets into a verbal confrontation with a top Bloodline member

At a recent WWE live event in Denver, Cody Rhodes got into a verbal confrontation with Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes and Sikoa are set to collide on the final episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare has claimed that Sikoa isn't "ready".

WWE took to its official Instagram handle to post a clip of Rhodes and the Enforcer of The Bloodline getting into a verbal confrontation.

Check out the clip from the WWE live event in Denver below:

On RAW, Rhodes will have the task of getting past The Enforcer of The Bloodline before a final face-to-face with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania at the SoFi Stadium.

On this week's SmackDown, The Tribal Chief will return for another segment with his challenger.

WWE veteran Mike Chioda says Cody Rhodes is ready to win the titles at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes will be headlining his first WrestleMania event. According to WWE veteran Mike Chioda, Rhodes is ready to win the titles at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the legendary referee stated that The American Nightmare is ready to get the torch. He said:

"Yeah, I wouldn't wait too much longer. Cody's ready; he's hungry. He's hungry to get that torch, and I hate to see if they don't give it to him. I would like to see them give it to them. Roman's had a hell of a running the company, and he's got a hell of a streak. I mean, Cody's ready. Great shape; hell of a worker. Third generation. He's ready and hungry. He keeps pointing at that sign, and when he gets to WrestleMania, he's going to be ready,"

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship twice in 2023. His first defense of the year was against Kevin Owens and the second was against Sami Zayn.

A win over Rhodes will see The Tribal Chief surpass 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

Should Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

