"That's a huge W"- Former WWE Superstar reacts to CM Punk and Randy Orton returning the same night

A former WWE Superstar recently shared their opinion on CM Punk and Randy Orton returning at Survivor Series: WarGames. The name in question is James Ellsworth.

The recently concluded premium live event featured some of the loudest crowd reactions in recent times. The fans in attendance experienced two completely different yet equally compelling returns.

On the go-home show of RAW, WWE revealed Randy Orton as the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team for the WarGames match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. The Viper was nowhere to be seen during the initial phase of the bout.

But just when Rhea Ripley brought in Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract, The Legend Killer returned after 18 months to a thunderous reaction from the crowd.

The second return of the night was completely the opposite and took everyone by surprise. Just as the show was about to go off air after the Men's WarGames Match, CM Punk's theme music started playing, sending the Chicago crowd into a frenzy.

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on the historic premium live event. The 38-year-old believes that getting CM Punk and Randy Orton to return to the company on the same night will be a massive success for the Stamfors-based company and its fans.

"#WWE got #CMPunk and #RandyOrton back on their roster in the same night . That’s a huge W for them and the #WWEUniverse .#SurvivorSeries ," James Ellsworth wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had teased the possibility of CM Punk's return

Former World Champion Booker T had already hinted at CM Punk's potential return to WWE. He declined to rule out any possibility of the much-anticipated return.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shed light on the fact that every superstar who has left WWE, irrespective of the issues, has returned to the company someday:

"The thing is also, I'm gonna go out on a limb here, I'm not gonna put it past WWE hiring him back. I don't know. I can't say. But I do know that just about everybody that's left WWE has come back no matter what problems they've had. Even, you know, The Ultimate Warrior, which I don't think anybody thought The Ultimate Warrior would come back because he was more hated than Ahmed Johnson [laughs]. The only person who didn't come back Ahmed Johnson because he's a lowdown, notorious, lying, piece of you know what," Booker T said.

