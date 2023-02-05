[Watch] Cody Rhodes throws beer at former WWE Champion at a recent live event

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes returned to the live circuit at the company's 'Road To WrestleMania SuperShow in Columbus, GA. The American Nightmare faced off against former rival Seth Rollins in the main event.

Rhodes and Rollins were involved in a heated feud last year. The rivalry between the two started at WrestleMania 38, where The American Nightmare returned to his old hunting ground after six years. The duo went on to have a series of matches, with Rhodes coming out on top every time. However, he was injured before their bout at Hell in a Cell 2022 and took time off for surgery after the contest.

The rivalry reignited at WWE's Road to WrestleMania SuperShow, which kicked off on Saturday in Columbus. The animosity between the two was on full display as they left no stone unturned to gain an advantage over the other. Rhodes even threw a glass of beer at Rollins, who smashed the former's head with a water bottle.

Check out the clip below:

The American Nightmare went on to win the match after delivering a Cross Rhodes. He also addressed the live crowd after the victory.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins believes Cody Rhodes is "a selfish S.O.B."

Cody Rhodes has had a dream run in WWE ever since returning. The former AEW star picked up three huge victories against Seth Rollins, with the last one coming at Hell in a Cell, where he fought despite suffering a torn pec before the match.

However, Seth Rollins has not been impressed with The American Nightmare's second stint. The Visionary stated that Rhodes tried to use his spotlight to rise to fame and is a "selfish S.O.B."

"Look, I never had any disrespect towards Cody Rhodes. The only disrespect I had for Cody Rhodes was that he tried to come in and steal my spotlight. I shouldn't say 'tried to steal it.' He tried to use my spotlight to catapult himself to where he wants to go. So there's nothing more selfish in the world. Don't let anything fool you. Cody Rhodes is a selfish S.O.B. He's not coming back for anything but himself." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

There is still unfinished business between the two, as Rollins attacked Rhodes on RAW after Hell in a Cell. However, The American Nightmare currently has to deal with Roman Reigns as the duo will face at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

