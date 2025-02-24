[Watch] Couple made wedding entrance with Jey Uso's theme song; guests Yeet at them

WWE Superstar Jey Uso's entrance theme recently took over a wedding reception. The guests also got involved.

It's hard to deny that Jey Uso is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster. His catchy entrance theme and energy take over the arena every time he makes an entrance. In fact, fans even call for an encore of his entrance, which is unheard of in the world of pro wrestling. This contagious energy recently took over a wedding.

A clip from a wedding went viral on social media, showing a couple making their entrance to their reception as WWE Superstar Jey's music played. The guests also did the popular YEET taunt at them.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Gunther explains why he doesn't want to face Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso defied the odds and won the 2025 Royal Rumble match, securing his spot at WrestleMania. Two weeks ago, Gunther ambushed Jey on RAW, warning him against challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite this warning, Jey challenged The Ring General for his title anyway.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail UK, Gunther stated that he doesn't want to face Jey at WrestleMania 41 because he wants to compete against one of the few people on the roster who are ahead of him so that he can move up.

"I'm not interested in wrestling Jey at WrestleMania," Gunther said. "I was looking for somebody who is one of the last few remaining guys on the roster that I would say are maybe one step ahead of me, and it would have been nice to be in there with one of them, to bring them down one inch and make a step up."

It will be interesting to see if Jey can defy the odds once again at WrestleMania 41 and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

