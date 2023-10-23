[WATCH] Crazy footage of an angry Bayley and WWE fans surfaces; what exactly happened?

A piece of insane footage featuring WWE Superstar Bayley is currently making the rounds on social media.

Shotzi took on Bayley in a singles match at tonight's live event in Laredo. Shotzi picked up a big win over the former SmackDown Women's Champion in the end.

At one point, The Role Model cut an angry promo on the live crowd and went off on them, telling them, "I hate all of you!" An unexpected attack by Shotzi took the Damage CTRL leader by surprise.

Bayley's babyface persona was a big hit among WWE fans a long time ago. She once shared her thoughts on fans turning on her in an interview with Ariel Helwani:

"I think to me it just felt natural, you know? What I was doing at the time felt unnatural to them but I think it's because I truly outgrew it, like the character I was trying to portray, because when I was "The Hugger," in NXT and I was, super fan-favorite, I really felt all these things, I really felt in awe of being in the WWE. I felt an awe to be around all these superstars because I was a super fan growing up."

The Role Model has always been incredible when it comes to playing the villain. She makes it a point to interact with the crowd at live events and verbally attack them as a part of her heel act.

