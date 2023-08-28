[WATCH] Crowd erupts as Seth Rollins is involved in major botch at latest WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the latest WWE SuperShow, and the match featured a hilarious botch that saw the champion go through the table.

The Architect locked horns with Finn Balor in a Street Fight with his gold on the line. The two have been in an intense championship rivalry on RAW over the last few months and often compete in the main event of House Shows. Tonight was no different, except for a flimsy table that gave way under the champion's weight.

One spot in the match saw Balor put Rollins on the table, setting him up for a brutal maneuver. However, the table broke as soon as Seth Rollins lay on it, and fans in the audience laughed.

Finn Balor tried to salvage the botch as he started hitting Rollins with repeated punches to keep up the match's intensity.

Below is the full video of the hilarious confusion from Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor at the latest WWE Live Event:

The match ended with Rollins successfully defending his gold at the end of the Street Fight. The same match was also booked for the main event of WWE SuperShow Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on the previous night, where Rollins put Finn Balor through the table.

Seth Rollins cried while dedicating emotional promo to Bray Wyatt at WWE SuperShow

The Architect cut an emotional promo, remembering the late Bray Wyatt at the recent House Show in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Seth Rollins talked about how the fireflies in the audience always reminded him of the former Universal Champion.

However, he broke into tears upon mentioning Bray's real name, Windham, and needed a moment to compose himself.

Seth Rollins then promised fans that he would associate the Fireflies with Bray Wyatt for the rest of his career, honoring his colleague after his untimely demise.

The champion also thanked fans for their support before ending the show. Earlier in the night, Rollins had also recreated Bray Wyatt's iconic upside-down spot in the corner as a tribute.

