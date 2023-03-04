WATCH: Current champion makes unexpected appearance at non-WWE event before WrestleMania 39

This year's WWE WrestleMania season has a different vibe, unlike past years, as anything can happen in Triple H's regime. Lita recently gave an example of the apparent unpredictability as she made a shocking appearance at an indie show days after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Amy Dumas showed up at a Hoodslam event on Friday, March 3rd, and unsurprisingly got a massive pop from the crowd in attendance.

Prior to her recent return to WWE, Lita sporadically appeared on the independent circuit in a non-wrestling capacity. However, it's rare for a contracted WWE talent, more so a reigning champion, to show up outside the company, and Lita might have gotten special permission to stop by the Hoodslam show.

As noted above, Lita got a tremendous reaction from fans as she cut a promo and expressed her excitement about finally coming to Hoodslam. Lita handed Hoodslam's Dark Shiek the microphone before heading backstage after a brief yet memorable segment.

AEW Dark regular Vipress also took to Twitter to post a photo alongside Amy Dumas, as you can view below:

"Finally, I made it to motherfu**ing Hoodslam. I've just got two things to say. I'll start with number one, and it's f**k the fans. Number two, what I really came here for, Dark Sheik; you wanted a mic," said Lita.

VIPRESS @_vipress @AmyDumas Nice surprise at @HOODSLAM tonight. I was freezing my butt off thanks for being warm Nice surprise at @HOODSLAM tonight. I was freezing my butt off thanks for being warm 😅 @AmyDumas https://t.co/xHdBY8B8mJ

What does WWE have in store for Lita heading into WrestleMania 39?

Lita and Becky Lynch closed out the latest RAW episode by dethroning Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The WWE Hall of Famer joined an exclusive list of talents following the title win.

Most fans and analysts assume she and Lynch will defend their newly-won belts at WrestleMania 39. The creative direction, however, might be more complex as reports suggest Triple H has a few booking swerves lined up in the women's storyline on RAW.

Trish Stratus returned to TV last week to help Lita and Becky. The former Women's Champion could also play a significant role in the entire narrative.

Despite winning the championship from Damage CTRL, there is also the possibility of Lita and Lynch dropping their titles before WrestleMania, which could be one of the twists planned by the writing team.

What are your predictions for Lita and the Women's Tag Team Titles? Sound off in the comments section below.

