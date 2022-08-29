WATCH: Damian Priest prepares for WWE Clash at the Castle in unique Welsh way

Damian Priest is preparing for WWE Clash at the Castle in a unique style in Wales, UK.

At WrestleMania 38, Damian Priest joined forces with Edge to form The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley entered the stable at WrestleMania Backlash, and Finn Balor joined them on the June 6th edition of RAW.

However, on the same night, the trio gave Edge a brutal beating and kicked him out of the stable. After almost two months of absence, the Hall of Famer returned at SummerSlam and vowed to take out the faction he had created. His first target was Damian Priest, whom he defeated on last week's episode of RAW.

WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled to take place on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales. This will be the company's first major stadium event in the UK in 30 years.

Ahead of the premium live event, The Archer of Infamy visited a Wales sheep farm to learn more about Welsh culture. In the clip shared by BT Sport, Priest can be seen running around sheep and shearing them.

Check it out below:

Damian Priest is not scheduled to fight at Clash at the Castle as of now

Despite being one of the most dominant factions in the company, none of the members of The Judgment Day have a match scheduled for the UK show.

The faction is currently tangled in a couple of feuds. While the Rated-R Superstar is on a mission to decimate the faction, the trio also has unfinished business with Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Last week's RAW came to an end after Edge's wife, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix showed up to help out her husband against the sinister trio. There was even a stare-off between Judgment Day and the Grit Couple.

Rhea Ripley has already teased a match against Phoenix. Judgment Day could take on Edge and Phoenix in a Handicap Mixed Tag Team Match. We could also see one-on-one matches between the women while Balor takes on Edge with Priest at ringside.

Do you think The Judgment Day will have a match at Clash at the Castle? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

