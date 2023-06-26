Watch: Damian Priest’s hilarious reaction to NSFW Rhea Ripley quip

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently caused WWE RAW Superstar Damian Priest to crack up with a comment that is not safe for work.

The Judgment Day is a heel faction that was created by Edge last year. However, the group betrayed The Rated-R Superstar after Finn Balor joined, and have since become one of the most popular acts in the company.

During an episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley cut a promo where she joked by saying, "Mami is always on top," and the entire group broke character after the comment. A wrestling fan uploaded the hilarious clip on social media, and Ripley retweeted it.

As seen in the video below, Damian Priest does his best to try and contain his laughter but is unsuccessful in doing so. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor also lose it after Rhea Ripley's joke.

RHEA’S RIN @rrhearin I didn’t notice damians face until i saw this edit I didn’t notice damians face until i saw this edit😭 https://t.co/oXd4w5Vpbv

Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks Damian Priest should win Money in the Bank

There are two 40-year-old superstars that many are hoping to see win this year's Money in the Bank contract on July 1st.

Both LA Knight and Damian Priest have seen their popularity grow as of late, and both stars have qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Priest recently battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW but came up short.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Damian's recent string of losses will be forgiven if the company decides that he will be the superstar to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event in London.

"Somebody said it in the chat, unless, bro, they are planning on him winning the Money in the Bank, so they are going to give him all these losses now because in their mind, if he wins Money in the Bank, now it's even," said Russo. [From 01:22:01 - 01:23:00]

You can check out the full video below:

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are also scheduled for Money in the Bank. Dom is set to face Cody Rhodes at the premium live event, and Rhea Ripley will likely try to get involved in the match. Whereas Balor will battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Only time will tell if Damian Priest will be able to earn another chance at the title and capture the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event.

Which match are you most looking forward to at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Who do you think should be next in line to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes