[WATCH] Dangerous botch involving two former WWE champions during NXT Spring Breakin'

There was a dangerous incident during the main event of Week One of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2024.

In a highly anticipated bout, Ilja Dragunov was set to defend his NXT Championship against Trick Williams, with the stipulation that if Trick were to lose, he would have to leave NXT.

The match was a highly intense encounter, showcasing why both these stars were on top of the food chain in the white and gold brand. However, there was one dangerous incident during the bout that momentarily worried fans. At one point, both Trick and Ilja found themselves on the top rope. Ilja attempted a sunset flip, but it somehow got botched, resulting in Whoop That Trick landing on top of The Mad Dragon in what seemed to be a nasty landing.

Watch the moment from the match below:

During the closing stages of the bout, Williams delivered The Trick Shot to Dragunov to secure the win and become the new NXT Champion. This was a special night for the 29-year-old star, saving his NXT career in what was undoubtedly an emotional moment for both him and fans.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what is next for the ever-impressive Ilja Dragunov who could potentially be called up to the main roster during the upcoming WWE Draft.