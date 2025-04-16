[Watch] Dominik Mysterio defeats Liv Morgan

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has picked up a huge win over his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, in a shocking turn of events. This happened just days before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
It's been nearly nine months since the young Mysterio got together with The Miracle Kid. At SummerSlam 2024, Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley after Morgan retained her Women's World Championship. They shared a passionate kiss after the match, leaving Mami heartbroken.
That being said, during The Judgment Day stars' recent trip to Mumbai, they played 'ICONIC Desi CHILDHOOD Games' against each other in a video uploaded by Netflix India on the YouTube channel. These games included Chidiya Udd, Lattoo, and Pen Fight. Dominik Mysterio scored a 3-0 victory over Liv Morgan across all three rounds, defeating her in these Indian games.
You can watch the video below:
Popular Indian comedian flirts with WWE Superstar Liv Morgan in front of Dominik Mysterio
As mentioned previously in the article, the on-screen couple visited India to promote WWE's official transition to Netflix in the country. In a photoshoot across various places in Mumbai, "Daddy" Dom sported a kurta jacket set, and his Güerita donned a saree.
In an appearance on the Menu Please episode on Netflix India's YouTube, stand-up comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth (aka Kullu) flirted with Liv Morgan with a cheeky response in front of Dominik Mysterio.
"You have just started like teasing me," Kullu said. "No! I feel like you don't like me," Liv replied. "Who said this? Who in this world can say this? [sic] Why would I not like you?" he asked. "Because I feel like you just keep arguing with me," Morgan said. "That's love!" Aaditya Kulshreshth replied.
Both Mysterio and Morgan will be in action at the upcoming WrestleMania in Las Vegas. The Miracle Kid and Raquel Rodriguez will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Meanwhile, The Latino Cheat will face Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title in a Fatal Four-Way Match.
How The Judgment Day storyline will pan out at WrestleMania 41, especially with Dirty Dom and Balor competing against each other, remains to be seen.