[Watch] Dominik Mysterio defeats Liv Morgan

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has picked up a huge win over his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, in a shocking turn of events. This happened just days before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Ad

It's been nearly nine months since the young Mysterio got together with The Miracle Kid. At SummerSlam 2024, Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley after Morgan retained her Women's World Championship. They shared a passionate kiss after the match, leaving Mami heartbroken.

That being said, during The Judgment Day stars' recent trip to Mumbai, they played 'ICONIC Desi CHILDHOOD Games' against each other in a video uploaded by Netflix India on the YouTube channel. These games included Chidiya Udd, Lattoo, and Pen Fight. Dominik Mysterio scored a 3-0 victory over Liv Morgan across all three rounds, defeating her in these Indian games.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Popular Indian comedian flirts with WWE Superstar Liv Morgan in front of Dominik Mysterio

As mentioned previously in the article, the on-screen couple visited India to promote WWE's official transition to Netflix in the country. In a photoshoot across various places in Mumbai, "Daddy" Dom sported a kurta jacket set, and his Güerita donned a saree.

Ad

In an appearance on the Menu Please episode on Netflix India's YouTube, stand-up comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth (aka Kullu) flirted with Liv Morgan with a cheeky response in front of Dominik Mysterio.

"You have just started like teasing me," Kullu said. "No! I feel like you don't like me," Liv replied. "Who said this? Who in this world can say this? [sic] Why would I not like you?" he asked. "Because I feel like you just keep arguing with me," Morgan said. "That's love!" Aaditya Kulshreshth replied.

Ad

Ad

Both Mysterio and Morgan will be in action at the upcoming WrestleMania in Las Vegas. The Miracle Kid and Raquel Rodriguez will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Meanwhile, The Latino Cheat will face Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

How The Judgment Day storyline will pan out at WrestleMania 41, especially with Dirty Dom and Balor competing against each other, remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More